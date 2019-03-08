On Women’s Day, fly with all-women crews

To mark International Women’s Day, airlines will operate flights with all-women crews on March 8.

While Air India will operate 39 such flights (international and domestic), SpiceJet will operate 22 flights and Jet Airways will operate four flights. Vistara’s two Delhi-Goa flights will also have an all-women crews.

Women pilots say they face several challenges in the profession. Captain Tina Goswami, a line training captain (LTC) with Jet Airways who has 10,000 hours of flying experience, said, “Coming from Ratlam, a small town, I faced many challenges. But passion for flying kept me going. It is a male-dominated field as leaving your family behind is not easy.”

Ipshita Desarkar, 43, senior- most aircraft maintenance engineer with Jet Airways, said only one in 50 aircraft engineers are women. “I was the only woman to opt out for aircraft engineering at that time. However, the situation has now improved and we have many women technicians now. However, there are still not many aircraft engineers,” said Desarkar, a mother of two from Kandivli.

She added that long working hours dissuaded women from choosing this profession. “Work-life balance gets more challenging with this type of job,” said Desarkar, who has been in the profession for 22 years.

