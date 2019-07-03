Over 100 families forced to vacate homes in Mumbai, none injured

Nearly 200 metres of an internal road in Chandivli caved in on Monday night, forcing more than 100 families to vacate two residential buildings in Sangharsh Nagar. Few parked vehicles as well as some illegal shops were also trapped. One 45-year-old was rescued by the fire brigade and sent to a nearby hospital and no injuries were reported.

The incident took place around 11.30pm on Monday. Sambhaji Patil, an eyewitness and one of the evacuated residents, said, “It was raining heavily and I saw the shops and cars coming down with the road and within no time, the entire road went in.” The internal road in Sangharsh Nagar has an ongoing construction site by developers Shapoorji Pallonji on one side and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) tenements on the other. Locals alleged that the soil has been loosening ever since Shapoorji Pallonji started work on the adjoining plot.

Approximately an hour before the cave-in, civic authorities had vacated two of the SRA buildings as a precaution. Manish Valanju, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward (Kurla, Chandivli), said, “We had vacated two buildings when the incident took place. However, some of the families went back [on Tuesday] despite our warnings. They demanded alternative accommodation on the same premises and are in talks with the developer for the same.”

Nearly 10 shops collapsed because of the road caving in. Local corporator Akansha Shetye said, “A similar incident took place in 2017 when a small part of the same road had caved in. The locals have been demanding that the society should be handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after the SRA failed to pay attention to their issues.”

A press statement issued by the Shapoorji Pallonji group said, “Due to unprecedented heavy rainfall (over 400 mm) in the last 24 hours and heavy flooding on the adjoining road, it resulted in heavy thrust on existing boundary wall (adjacent to the plot), causing a landslide. There was non-functioning storm water drain, which resulted in stagnation of water at the said place. We rushed to the spot when the incident occurred and immediately started damage control measures by de-watering and back-filling of boulders and soil to reinstate the affected road segment.”

