Pallavi Purkayasta murder: Sajjad Mogul gets one year in jail for jumping furlough

A Nashik court on Monday sentenced Sajjad Mogul, a security guard who jumped furlough in 2016 while serving a life sentence for the murder of corporate lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha in Wadala in 2012, to one-year imprisonment for his 18-month escape.

The court has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him, failing to pay which would increase the jail term by two months.

Sajjad Ahmed Abdul Aziz Mogul alias Pathan killed Purkayastha on August 9, 2012, after failing to rape her.

The sessions court sentenced him to life imprisonment in June 2014. Mogul got furlough in February 26 on the pretext of seeing his ill mother.

Furlough is the annual 14-day leave prisoners are eligible to, provided the police give a no-objection certificate. It is granted to attend urgent work and to help the prisoner stay in touch with the outside world and his family.

Instead of returning to jail in March, as was scheduled, Mogul fled to his native town in Jammu and Kashmir, where he kept changing his look and locations to avoid arrest.

After following up on the case for almost a year and with help from local informers, Mumbai crime branch inspector Sanjay Nikam and his team managed to re-arrest him from J&K in October 2017. He was charged under section 224 of IPC for jumping parole. “The punishment will be in addition to his murder sentence. This will send out a strong message,” said Pandrinath Dhokane, senior inspector Nashik Road city police station.

Assistant public prosecutor Anil Pundalik Bagale, who represented the state, submitted the evidence documented by investigating officer and assistant inspector Mangesh Nandkishore Majgar.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 01:02 IST