PIL challenges salary cut of police officer fighting Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:04 IST

A group of lawyers have filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court challenging the government resolution, suggesting 50% salaries of Class 1 and 2 state government officers to be paid in deferred mode, while 25% salaries of Class 3 officers would be deferred. The resolution was proposed on April 1.

The PIL has urged that the salaries of police officers who are in the front line of the battle against Covid-19 pandemic should not be deferred and they should be given risk and hardship allowance. The officers should also be provided with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) like doctors and medical staff involved in the Covid-19 duty.

The PIL filed by advocates Tosif Shaikh, Kranti Sahane, Swapnil Girme, Satish Gaikwad, Kedar Milwala, Ganesh Gupta, Brajesh Kumar and Suraj Jadhav, states that police officers have been on the frontline of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, and do not deserve to have their salaries deducted.

The PIL states that though many countries have implemented payment of risk and hardship allowance, the same is yet to be adopted in India. Shaikh said that as the police are risking their lives and working round the clock just like the doctors and medical staff and are the sole breadwinners in their families, the deferred payment would affect them adversely. Hence, the PIL prays that as the GR is arbitrary it should be set aside.

The PIL also seeks directions to the government to provide PPE kits, masks, gloves and sanitisers to police personnel, as it will ensure their safety and also boost their morale.

The PIL is expected to be placed on Thursday before the bench of justice S J Kathawalla.