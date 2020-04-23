PIL complains of lack of non-Covid hospitals, ambulances

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:27 IST

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking directions to hospitals and the state to make arrangements for treatment facilities for persons suffering from ailments other than Covid-19. The petitioner has also prayed for provision of ambulance services for both Covid-19 and other ailments as well as directions to the authorities to announce the area wise list of hospitals providing treatment for Covid-19 and other ailments for the benefit of the common man.

The PIL filed by advocate Mutahhar Khan has cited the instances of persons approaching various hospitals for availing treatment of non-Covid-19 related ailments but being turned away on the grounds that the hospitals have been ordered by the state health authorities to singularly dedicate its facilities for combatting the pandemic. Khan has said that after he came across media reports about the same, he verified it independently too and found hospitals refusing to admit non-Covid patients.

Khan has further pointed to the fact that ambulance services have become scarce as a result of which the needy persons are suffering.

In light of the above averments, Khan’s PIL has prayed for directions to the state and health authorities to provide sufficient facilities for persons suffering from non Covid-19 ailments in hospitals and to provide ambulances and announce list of hospitals for the benefit of the common man. The PIL is expected to come up for hearing on April 27.