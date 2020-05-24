Police hunt for drug addict who murdered sadhu, friend in Maharashtra’s Nanded

mumbai

Updated: May 24, 2020 15:51 IST

Police in Maharashtra’s Nanded district have launched a manhunt for a 25-year-old drug addict who allegedly killed two people, including a 33-year-old sadhu (seer), in a village early on Sunday.

Locals discovered the bodies of Swami Rudra Pratap Maharaj and Bhagwan Shinde, 50, inside the Sri Nirvani Math in Nagthana village and informed the police about the murders.

Vijay Kumar Magar, the superintendent of police of Nanded, confirmed the murders.

“The accused, Sainath Lingare, is a resident of the same village in Nagthana and managed to flee. We have been searching for him,” Magar said.

Magar said Lingare is a drug addict and has been booked for car thefts in the past. He also said Lingare and Shinde knew each other and they were seen together on Saturday evening.

As per preliminary inquiry, it appears that Lingare was planning to break into the ashram but Shinde did not support him so he strangled him in a fit of rage around 1am on Sunday, said Magar.

Lingare then came to the ashram and killed the sadhu at 4am in his room by strangling him. There were three to four people inside the ashram but they were sleeping in another room and did not hear the ruckus.

Magar said Langare fled from the spot after killing the sadhu.

There is also an injury mark on Shinde’s body and police are trying to find out the object Lingare used to kill him, added Magar.

Umri Police have registered a case of murder against Lingare under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

Umri Police have been inquiring if any valuables are missing from the ashram, added the officer.

The murders come more than a month after three people, including two seers, were lynched by a mob in Gadchinchale village of Palghar district.

More than 160 people, including minors, have been arrested by the state’s Criminal Investigation Department, which is probing the Palghar lynching case.