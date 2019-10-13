Rain brings respite to suburbs after city feels the heat at 35°C

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 00:46 IST

The city and the suburbs reeled under hot-and-humid conditions throughout the day on Saturday, with some respite being witnessed only in the evening, after parts of the suburbs received thundershowers.

The weather bureau predicted partly cloudy conditions, with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers for Sunday and a drizzle likely on Monday.

The Santacruz weather station (for suburbs) recorded a temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, around 3 degrees Celsius above normal on Saturday, while the Colaba weather observatory (for south Mumbai) recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degree Celsius above normal. The moisture levels were high, with the city recording 89% humidity and suburbs 80% in the day.

By evening however, humidity levels dipped to 71% in city and 66% in suburbs, with Borivli, Kandivli and other northern and eastern parts of the suburbs as well as Panvel, Navi Mumbai and Thane received thundershowers.

“With retreating monsoon conditions over the city and land heating due to high day temperature on Saturday, convective clouds formed over parts of the city and suburbs, leading to thundershowers,” an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from Mumbai on October 16, IMD said on Friday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said the monsoon withdrawal from the north and northcentral Maharashtra and parts of Vidarbha is likely to start from Monday.

“Withdrawal from south Konkan and southcentral Maharashtra may take some more days, as we expect another spell of rain next week. Monsoon withdrawal from the entire state may take place by the end of next week, as the onset of northeast monsoon is expected from October 20,” Kashyapi said.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 00:46 IST