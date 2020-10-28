Reopen Mumbai local trains for everyone: Maharashtra government writes to Railways

mumbai

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:35 IST

In what could come as a big relief for Mumbaiites, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday wrote to the Railways seeking their approval to allow all commuters to travel by local trains. The government, in a letter to the general managers of Western Railway and Central Railway, proposed time slots to allow everyone to use the suburban train services. The proposal has earmarked three time slots during the day for general commuters, while two slots are meant for essential services staff. The government has also sought a ladies special train every hour.

While the Railways divisions acknowledged receiving the state’s letter and issued a joint statement saying they are “working closely with the Maharashtra government to provide additional services”, there is no clarity on when all commuters will be allowed on the local trains.

Mumbai’s local trains, used by around 8 million people daily pre-Covid-19, were suspended on March 23 after the state went into a lockdown. Some services resumed on July 15, with the state allowing only essential services workers, differently abled people and cancer patients to use the trains. On October 21, the government let all women board the trains during non-peak hours. The Central Railway currently operates 706 daily services, while the Western Railway runs 704 services as against their regular of 1,774 and 1,367, respectively.

The letter signed by Kishorraje Nimbalkar, secretary, relief and rehabilitation department of the state, said, “The state is looking to open up local train services to the general public while ensuring adherence to following all Covid-19 protocols.”

The letter further said the government has proposed the resumption of services for general public in a staggered manner. Any person with a valid ticket or pass can travel in local trains from the first service of the day up to 7:30am, then between 11am and 4:30pm, and between 8pm and till the last service of the day, said the proposal, adding that the workforce involved in essential services can continue to use train services between 8am and 10:30am and between 5pm and 7:30pm. These staffers will, however, need to have a valid QR code or identity card, and a valid ticket or pass to board the trains.

The letter was sent a day after state’s relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday tweeted, “We have held discussions with various stakeholders. Mumbaikars will get relief on this very soon.” His tweet was in response to a tweet by a commuter.

The state government, according to officials, wants to restrict the number of commuters during morning and evening peak hours and encourage staggered workplace timings by private establishments by allowing general commuters during non-peak hours. The state has also asked the Railways to increase the frequency of train services as if the proposed schedule gets the approval of the Railway Board, additional services would be needed to meet the demands of commuters. “Inputs on increase in train services will be given by the Railways. Feasibility for operation of ladies special train every hour needs to be checked. We will be providing details,” said a senior railway official, on condition of anonymity.

“Railways have always been ready to augment/enhance suburban services keeping social distancing norms. We are working closely with State Government of Maharashtra to provide these additional services after consultation with them,” read a tweet from CR.

Passenger unions, however, have expressed their opposition to the stipulated timings set by the state government. “The timings will not be feasible for all passengers. General passengers are allowed to travel after 11am. What will happen to those who go for daily work and have to reach by a particular timing?” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.