Round 2 of UG medical, dental admission: Deadline extended till Saturday

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:14 IST

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Wednesday decided to extend the deadline for round two of undergraduate medical and dental admissions by three days to August 10, owing to the heavy rain and flooding across the state in the past few days. Students were initially supposed to confirm their admissions as per the second seat allotment list by Wednesday.

Earlier this week, parents had requested the cell to extend the deadline. “Those allotted colleges in Nashik, Solapur and Ratnagiri could not reach the institutes allotted to them in round one because of continuous rains. We requested the CET for extension of at least a day, but only managed to get a few hours,” said a parent.

However, by Wednesday, several colleges had informed the cell that students were not being able to reach on time owing to the flooding or disruption of transport systems. “We’ve sent a direct message to all students that if they’ve finished the admissions process then there’s no problem, but if they are yet to confirm admissions, they have time till 6pm on Saturday to do so,” said an official.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 00:14 IST