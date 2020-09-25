Saamana hits out at ‘attempt’ to ‘discredit film industry’

mumbai

Saamana, the mouthpiece of Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, on Friday hit out at a “systematic attempt” to “discredit the film industry” to ensure that prominent film personalities living in Mumbai leave. In an editorial, Saamana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several states have used the same film personalities when it suited their needs. It added a “picture” was being painted to show all major film stars are drug addicts and grow ganja in their homes.

“Is such an environment being created so that the cinema industry and the personalities working in it leave Mumbai? This speculation is gaining ground. In a systematic fashion, a picture is being painted that the actors, directors, cinematographers, etc have left acting and become drug addicts and leaving art, they have started farming ganja and afeem in the galleries, and balconies of their homes,” the editorial said.

The editorial comes as the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned prominent actors in connection with its probe into the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It said the “mudslinging” is going on to discredit the industry. “Prime Minister Modi and several states have used the artists of this film industry for [enhancing] their political status. In Gujarat, Modi and Salman Khan were flying kites. Amitabh Bachchan was the brand ambassador of Gujarat. Modi had given the responsibility of teaching people how to eat mangoes to Akshay Kumar. Vivek Oberoi has made earnings from the film made on Modi, and Anupam Kher on the film made on Manmohan Singh.”

The mouthpiece said attempts were being made to “finish off” the Mumbai industry as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a film city in his state. It added that the idea of starting a film city is good but running it is hard as several studios in Mumbai are facing tough times.

The editorial said Mumbai as a film city will always stay relevant. It said the Centre should have thought of starting a film city in Kashmir.