Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questions Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager

NCB officials also visited the house of Kshitij Ravi Prasad, executive producer, Dharma Productions, again on Friday morning and took him for questioning to the Colaba guest house

mumbai Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:57 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives in Mumbai after she was summoned by NCB in a drugs probe, on Thursday.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives in Mumbai after she was summoned by NCB in a drugs probe, on Thursday. (PTI)
         

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash reached Mumbai Port Trust’s guest house at Colaba on Friday morning, where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) authorities are questioning people linked to the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

NCB officials visited the house of Kshitij Ravi Prasad, executive producer, Dharma Productions, again on Friday morning and took him for questioning to the Colaba guest house.

Prasad was asked to be present at the NCB office on Friday morning after he was summoned a day ago, according to Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, Mumbai, NCB.

On Thursday, NCB had questioned designer Simone Khambatta and Rajput’s former businesses manager Shruti Modi for around six hours.

The agency has also issued summons to actors Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor to join the probe. They will appear before the NCB authorities on Saturday.

An NCB officer said Padukone’s name had emerged in WhatsApp chats during the central agency’s probe.

