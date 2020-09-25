e-paper
Home / India News / Deepika Padukone to appear before NCB on Sep 26, Rakul Preet Singh to record statement today in drug case

Deepika Padukone to appear before NCB on Sep 26, Rakul Preet Singh to record statement today in drug case

Earlier, the NCB had summoned Padukone on September 25 in the drug case. On Thursday, the actor acknowledged the summon sent to her by the central agency and will join the probe on Saturday.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrives at Mumbai International airport.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrives at Mumbai International airport.(HT photo/Vijay Bate)
         

Actor Deepika Padukone will appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday to record her statement in a drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.



Padukone returned to Mumbai from Goa on Thursday night. She was accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh.

The NCB on Wednesday served summons to four actors - Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and actor Rakul Preet Singh will appear before the central agency on Friday for questioning in the investigation into the drug angle in Rajput’s death.

While Khan, who flew in to Mumbai from Goa on Thursday, and Shraddha Kapoor will appear before the NCB on September 26.

The NCB, which started its investigation almost a month back, is one of the three central agencies investigating a case in connection with Rajput’s death. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput’s death, while Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering allegations.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

