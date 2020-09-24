Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reach Mumbai from Goa, ahead of her questioning by NCB. See pics, videos

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 21:43 IST

Deepika Padukone, who has been summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the investigation into a drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has returned to Mumbai from Goa. She was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

In pictures taken at the Goa airport, Ranveer was seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans, along with a bucket hat. Deepika, who was in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next, opted for an all-white outfit. She wore an oversized trench coat over a top and pants. Both of them wore protective masks on their faces.

Times Now reported that Deepika and Ranveer have already landed in Mumbai.

ANI quotes NCB officials as saying that Deepika has been summoned on Friday. However, she has submitted to join the investigation on Saturday. Her manager, Karishma Prakash, whose name also came up in the case, will be questioned on Friday, along with Rakul Preet Singh.

Sara Ali Khan, who has also been summoned by the NCB, returned to Mumbai from Goa on Thursday as well. Reports suggest that she will join the investigation on Saturday. Earlier on Thursday, she flew to Mumbai with her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The NCB stumbled upon Bollywood’s alleged drug links while investigating the drug angle in Sushant’s death. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested earlier this month under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act for procuring drugs and is in judicial custody till October 6.

Rhea, in her bail plea, said that Sushant was a drug user and he ‘used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever’. She also said: “It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has also been summoned for questioning by the NCB. Reports suggest that the names of other top stars have also come up in the case. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

