Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan spotted leaving for Mumbai, to appear before NCB in drugs probe

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:42 IST

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who were both in Goa, have taken off for Mumbai after they were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to the ongoing probe into the alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood, which stemmed from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While Deepika is expected to appear for questioning on September 25, Sara will appear a day later.

Deepika was in Goa working on a new film directed by Shakun Batra. She was spotted leaving her hotel on Thursday, and has reportedly chartered a plane to bring her back to Mumbai. Sara, meanwhile, was spotted at the Goa airport with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, with whom she was holidaying.

Along with Deepika and Sara, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been summoned by the NCB. While it was reported that their names were implicated by actor Rhea Chakraborty, her lawyer refuted these claims in an interview on Wednesday.

Satish Manishinde told CNN-News18, “Rhea Chakraborty has not named anybody in her statement. If NCB or anybody is making a statement that she has leaked, it’s totally false. There is no thread of evidence that suggests that Rhea Chakraborty has named anybody apart from what Sushant Singh Rajput had consumed all his life when she was with him.”

The NCB has so far arrested 16 people in the case, including Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar; Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani and Anuj Keshwani.

