e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan spotted leaving for Mumbai, to appear before NCB in drugs probe

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan spotted leaving for Mumbai, to appear before NCB in drugs probe

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan were spotted leaving for Mumbai, from Goa, after being issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

bollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
While Deepika Padukone is expected to appear before the NCB on September 25, Sara Ali Khan will appear a day later.
While Deepika Padukone is expected to appear before the NCB on September 25, Sara Ali Khan will appear a day later.
         

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who were both in Goa, have taken off for Mumbai after they were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to the ongoing probe into the alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood, which stemmed from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While Deepika is expected to appear for questioning on September 25, Sara will appear a day later.

Deepika was in Goa working on a new film directed by Shakun Batra. She was spotted leaving her hotel on Thursday, and has reportedly chartered a plane to bring her back to Mumbai. Sara, meanwhile, was spotted at the Goa airport with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, with whom she was holidaying.

 

Along with Deepika and Sara, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been summoned by the NCB. While it was reported that their names were implicated by actor Rhea Chakraborty, her lawyer refuted these claims in an interview on Wednesday.

Satish Manishinde told CNN-News18, “Rhea Chakraborty has not named anybody in her statement. If NCB or anybody is making a statement that she has leaked, it’s totally false. There is no thread of evidence that suggests that Rhea Chakraborty has named anybody apart from what Sushant Singh Rajput had consumed all his life when she was with him.”

Also read: ‘Rhea Chakraborty didn’t name any actor,’ says lawyer as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet summoned

The NCB has so far arrested 16 people in the case, including Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar; Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani and Anuj Keshwani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In