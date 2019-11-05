Sena leaders meet governor, say their party won’t be a hurdle in formation of new govt

mumbai

Amid bitter tussle between the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the chief minister’s post, the Sena said it was not a “hurdle” in government formation and virtually challenged the BJP to stake claim to form the government if it has the majority.

Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Ramdas Kadam met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday and sought formation of a new government in the state at the earliest. The move by the Sena is viewed as pressure tactic to force the BJP to stake claim to form the government, at a time when discussions between the saffron parties are stalled. Raut, however, termed the meeting as a courtesy visit.

“We met Maharashtra governor and discussed the current political scenario in the state. We told him that we are not responsible for the delay in formation of a government or the confusion in the state. We want the government to be formed. The Shiv Sena is not a hurdle in government formation. Whoever has the majority can form the government,” Raut told reporters after meeting the governor.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats, followed by the Sena with 56 seats. The two parties, which contested the polls in an alliance, collectively have 161 seats, in addition to support of Independents and others in the 288-member Assembly.

The talks between the two parties are almost stalled after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis denied any 50:50 power sharing formula between the allies. The Sena is insisting on splitting the CM post for 2.5 years each. Raut, however, declined to comment on the ongoing political scenario while he was at Raj Bhavan. He said people “will know at an appropriate time” if the Sena has the numbers to stake claim to form government.

A senior party functionary said if the BJP was serious about forming the government with the Sena, it should approach the leadership with a renewed proposal after Fadnavis’s meeting with BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday. He said the discussion would only be on the chief minister’s post.

“The discussion is no longer on portfolios; it has to be the CM’s post. Uddhavji is firm on the chief ministership for the first 2.5 years,” the functionary said, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is going on a tour of the rain-affected area in Marathwada. Thackeray is scheduled to visit Loha, Kandhar in Nanded district, Ahmedpur in Latur district, Gangakhed in Parbhani, Majalgaon and Gevrai in Beed district to survey the damage owing to unseasonal rain.

He is also expected to put pressure on the BJP-led state government to provide immediate relief to farmers.