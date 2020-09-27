e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance

Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance

The Nationalist Congress Party chief took to Twitter to applaud the Badals for exiting the National Democratic Alliance almost after two decades.

mumbai Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Akali Dal for quitting NDA.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Akali Dal for quitting NDA. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

NCP chief Sharad Pawar applauded Shiromani Akali Dal for breaking away from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA over the disagreement regarding the farm bills on Sunday.

The Nationalist Congress Party chief took to Twitter to applaud the Badals for exiting the National Democratic Alliance almost after two decades.

He wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of @Akali_Dal_ and MP @HarsimratBadal_ who under the leadership of Hon. Shri Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of NDA in a protest to Farmers’ Bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the Farmers! @officeofssbadal.”

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quit the NDA on Saturday over the passage of the farm bills accusing the Centre of jeopardizing farmers’ ambitions. They also cited that the Centre has not paid adequate attention to the issues of Punjab. The decision to quit the NDA was taken by the SAD after party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal after he presided over a core committee meeting.

NCP in Maharashtra along with its coalition partner Congress has also decided not to implement the farm laws in Maharashtra. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the farm bills will not be implemented in the state.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance
Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In