Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance

mumbai

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:07 IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar applauded Shiromani Akali Dal for breaking away from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA over the disagreement regarding the farm bills on Sunday.

The Nationalist Congress Party chief took to Twitter to applaud the Badals for exiting the National Democratic Alliance almost after two decades.

He wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of @Akali_Dal_ and MP @HarsimratBadal_ who under the leadership of Hon. Shri Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of NDA in a protest to Farmers’ Bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the Farmers! @officeofssbadal.”

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quit the NDA on Saturday over the passage of the farm bills accusing the Centre of jeopardizing farmers’ ambitions. They also cited that the Centre has not paid adequate attention to the issues of Punjab. The decision to quit the NDA was taken by the SAD after party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal after he presided over a core committee meeting.

NCP in Maharashtra along with its coalition partner Congress has also decided not to implement the farm laws in Maharashtra. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the farm bills will not be implemented in the state.