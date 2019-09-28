Sheena Bora murder case: Don’t know how long I will live, want to speak to kids, Peter Mukerjea tells Mumbai court

mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 00:18 IST

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who currently faces trial for allegedly conspiring to murder his step-daughter Sheena Bora, pleaded before the trial court to let him speak to his children who live abroad. Referring to his health condition and recent surgery, Mukerjea said, “I don’t know how long I will live. I want to speak to my children before I die.”

His elder son from first wife, Rabin, and adopted daughter, Vidhi, stay in the United Kingdom. On Friday, when the special court finished recording the testimony of the doctor from Nair Hospital, Mukerjea stepped into the witness box and made the request.

Hearing his request, the court said, “You meet people in jail”, to which Mukerjea replied that he only meets people who are related to the case and since the past three years, hasn’t met people who are “close to his heart”. The court said it will look into the issue. Meanwhile, his lawyer said that he would move a formal application for Mukerjea.

The accused later updated the court about his health condition. “Thank you for allowing me to go for tests. All parameters are normal,” Mukerjea told the judge.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 00:18 IST