‘Sorry, there’s no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM Thackeray apologises for lockdown

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:56 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Udhhav Thackeray on Wednesday apologised for the lockdown and referred to the Chinese city of Wuhan to say that things will get better even as the state became the first in the country to report more than a thousand Covid-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had breached the 1,000-mark, as 150 new cases were reported, included 116 in Mumbai alone.

Maharashtra recorded 60 new coronavirus disease cases on Wednesday morning, taking the total tally to 1,078. Of the 60 new cases, 44 tested positive in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola, and Buldhana.

The Shiv Sena chief thanked the citizens of the state and also apologised for the inconvenience caused due to the lockdown.

“I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. People are getting bored. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat Covid-19,” Udhhav Thackeray said while addressing people on Facebook.

As he asked people to stay home and stay safe, the chief minister also requested them to use masks while stepping out of their homes, if they have to.

“I am getting news from all over the world that things in Wuhan have returned to normal and the restrictions are being removed. It’s good news. This means things can be better with time,” Udhhav Thackeray said.

The Maharashtra government is focusing on aggressive testing and adding more containment zones in urban areas to prevent the viral outbreak.

Anil Deshmukh, the state’s home minister, has warned of strict police action against all those people who are hiding across the state after they returned home after attending the international congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin held between March 13 and 15.

The minister said on Twitter that up to 60 Jamaat attendees are still hiding.