60 new Covid-19 cases take Maharashtra’s tally to 1,078

mumbai

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 13:11 IST

Maharashtra recorded 60 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Wednesday morning, taking the total tally to 1,078. Of the 60 new cases, 44 tested Covid-19 positive in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola, and Buldhana.

On Tuesday, the state crossed the 1,000 Covid-19-positive case mark, as 150 new cases were reported, included 116 in Mumbai alone. The state government is focusing on aggressive testing and adding more containment zones in urban areas to prevent the viral outbreak, as Maharashtra tops the country’s Covid-19 positive cases.

The state also recorded 12 Covid-19-related deaths on Tuesday, taking the total death toll in Maharashtra to 64. Of the 12 deaths, six were reported from Mumbai, followed by three in Pune and one each in Nagpur, Thane, and Satara. The mortality rate in Maharashtra is also alarmingly high at 6.23% or more double than the nationwide figure at 2.66%.

Meanwhile, state home minister Anil Deshmukh has warned of strict police action against all those people who are hiding across the state after they returned home after attending the international congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi held between March 13 and 15. Deshmukh tweeted that up to 60 Jamaat attendees are still hiding.

“50-60 participants @ the #TablighMarkaz at Nizamuddin, Delhi are trying to hide with phones switched off. They shd report to nearest police, get tested & quarantined @ the earliest. Failure to do so will invite strictest police action (sic),” the post said.

Tracking and testing the attendees of the Jamaat attendees or their initial contacts has become a priority for the state authorities. In Maharashtra, 23 Jamaat attendees have tested Covid-19 positive so far.

The state government is still undecided about whether to lift the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced since March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that even if the government decides to partially lift the lockdown after April 14, it would be restricted to districts that are unaffected by the pandemic. He said that the district borders will remain sealed and the resumption of the train services looks unlikely in the days to come. The Centre is also considering extending the lockdown beyond April 14. However, no official announcement has been made to date.