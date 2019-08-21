SpiceJet to shift all ops to T2

mumbai

Low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet will move all its operations to the Terminal 2 (T2) of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport from October 1.

T2, which saw drastic reduction in passenger footfall after Jet Airways suspended operations in April, is currently used by Air India and Vistara. SpiceJet will shift its operations (passenger as well as cargo) to T2 from T1 — the old domestic terminal. Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, “The consolidation of operations (both passenger and cargo) will help SpiceJet efficiently service thousands travelling on the airline to and from Mumbai airport across both its domestic and international networks by bringing all operations under one terminal.”

