Mumbai News / Spike in air pollution after temperature rises

Spike in air pollution after temperature rises

mumbai Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:11 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
The city witnessed a sharp rise in air pollution on Saturday as a marginal increase in temperatures was recorded. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 167 for PM2.5 pollutant, falling under the ‘moderate’ category as against an AQI of 89 (satisfactory) on Friday and 81 (satisfactory) on Thursday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) was the most polluted area in the city with an AQI of 283 (poor) followed by Borivli at 249 (poor). Bhandup and Colaba recorded the cleanest air on Saturday at 85 and 90 (satisfactory). Other parts of the city recorded ‘moderate’ air quality.

On Friday, the city had recorded its lowest January minimum temperature since 2013 at 11.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the suburbs increased to 13.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 3.8 degrees below normal while south Mumbai recorded 15.5 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees below normal.

“A sharp drop in temperatures on Friday followed by a 2 degree Celsius rise on Saturday allowed the boundary layer of pollutants to move closer to the surface and increase overall AQI,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

Marathon to happen under clear skies

Minimum temperature to range between 16-18 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature to range between 30-32 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be between 40-60% with predicted AQI of 160 (moderate).

