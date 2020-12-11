Strategies planned to fight illegal wildlife trade in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

mumbai

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 00:07 IST

The anti-poaching unit of the Thane forest department held a meeting on Thursday with animal welfare groups working within its jurisdiction to build strategies to develop a stronger network to fight organised wildlife crime.

“The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is witnessing increasing cases of illegal pet and wildlife trade, and the pattern has changed to using the web for easy access and communication. We intend to enter and break into this network,” said a senior forest official.

Thursday’s meeting was held online to take suggestions and develop strategies to counter wildlife crimes with animal welfare groups such as Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW); Plant and Animals Welfare Society - Mumbai (PAWS-Mumbai); the Thane Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Program (SARRP); Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA); and others.

Pawan Sharma, president, RAWW said that among the issues discussed at the meeting were scheduling meetings of the bird committee appointed by the Bombay high court; preparing a database of volunteers and database of members trained in wildlife rescue; the need to generate awareness; and getting help from police departments and cyber cells while dealing with illicit wildlife trade cases.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided to launch a dedicated email id, helpline number, social media handles through which teams would monitor illegal social media activities related to hunting and poaching along with spreading awareness and information about conservation issues.

The meeting comes a day after one person was arrested after a truck carrying 94 caged animals and birds was intercepted. According to forest officials, 62 Indian rose-ringed parakeets, 12 plum headed parakeets, seven Indian palm squirrels, and 13 albino rabbits, were being delivered to south Mumbai as the truck was on route to Crawford Market. The wildlife has been rescued. Another instance of a large raid this year was on October 30, when 88 wild animals were rescued and two persons were arrested from an apartment in Lalbaug by the forest department.