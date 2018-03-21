Support of 25% parents enough to oppose school fee hike in Maharashtra, says minister

Parents will soon be able to approach the divisional fee revision committee (DFRC) against exorbitant hike in fees by schools. For this, 25% of the parents have to come together against the proposed hike, said state education minister Vinod Tawde in the assembly on Tuesday. A state-appointed committee, led by retired justice VJ Palshikar, in its report had made the recommendations, which the state government has decided to adopt.

The issue was raised by the legislators across parties over exorbitant hike in fees by the school managements during calling attention motion.

“Currently, if the fee revision is approved by the Parent and Teacher Association (PTA), parents are left with no rights to challenge it. But now fee hike of a school can be challenged if 25% parents come together. The parents can then approach the fee revision committee against the proposed hike,” Tawde said.

The state government in May last year had set up a nine-member expert panel to probe into the complaints and iron out flaws in the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of School) Fee Act, 2011, following protests and complaints by the parents against schools resorting to exorbitant fee hikes.

There have been complaints that PTAs have largely become management-friendly. In several instances that it was found that parents’ representatives were selected in such a way that they would favour decisions of schools. The committee has recommended double the representation of parents in PTA executive committee and video recording of the formation of PTA. The panel submitted its report to the state on December 12 last year.