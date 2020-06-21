Sushant Singh Rajput death: Statement of 14 people, including actor’s family, friends, recorded

mumbai

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 01:36 IST

Mumbai police said on Saturday that it has recorded statements of 14 people known to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to understand the reason behind his death. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Bandra police had recorded a case of accidental death the same day.

A police officer said recording statements of people close to a person who has died by suicide is established police protocol, adding that the department has spoken to the actor’s father, his two sisters, his friend and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, manager Sandeep Sawant, friend and actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chabbra, business manager Shruti Modi, public relations manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, a key maker and two house staff.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday that deputy police commissioner (Zone 9) and his team were investigating “all aspects related to the case and the truth will come to the fore soon”.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9), said, “We have recorded the statements of 14 persons, and an inquiry is ongoing.” An investigating officer, requesting anonymity, said, “None of the family members or friends has levelled any allegation.” Mumbai Police has also written to firms with which the actor had worked with, or had a contract, to understand the terms of the contract.