Ten deaths from swine flu over 10 days in Maharashtra; mortality rate double of Rajasthan

Mumbai

Ten people died from H1N1 (swine flu) infections in Maharashtra over ten days, according to official data, with the state also ranking fifth in the country when it came to number of fatalities. However, national data also revealed that Mahrashtra’s mortality rate was double that of Rajasthan, the state with the most H1N1 deaths.

According to the data, from January 1 to February 24 nationally and February 26 for the state, Rajasthan reported 137 deaths and 3,964 cases, followed by Gujarat with 88 deaths and 2,726 cases, Madhya Pradesh (43 deaths and 199 cases), Himachal Pradesh (32 deaths and 256 cases) and Maharashtra (27 deaths and 464 cases) .

While Rajasthan and Gujarat had an average of three deaths for 100 cases, the death rate was six per 100 cases in Maharashtra and 12 in Himachal.

Mortality rate was highest in Madhya Pradesh with 22 deaths per 100 cases.

Experts have not been able to identify the exact cause for higher mortality rates in Maharashtra, but said that changes in weather patterns, antigenic shift (a new sub-type of virus created by combination of two or more different strains, or strains of two or more different viruses) or antigenic drift (mutation within the virus genes) could be contributing to higher mortality in some affected areas.

Dr P Awate, Maharashtra’s surveillance officer, said there is no apparent common factor between the deaths in terms of age, gender, locality or co-morbid diseases. “The deaths are reported sporadically across the state in different districts such as Nagpur, Pune, Thane and Nashik. Although we have intensified our vaccination programme among the vulnerable , such as pregnant women, hypertension patients, babies, elderly and health care workers, the deaths are not only from these groups,” he said.

Primary symptoms of swine flu are fever, lethargy, headache, cough, sore throat and nausea. While most people recover within a week, those with low immunity, and chronic diseases such as asthma, lung diseases, diabetes, cancer, kidney or heart problems, risk serious complications and even death from multiorgan failure.

Over 1.55 lakh patients in Maharashtra were vaccinated against H1N1 last year and 1.25 lakh vaccines will be administered during April-May as a further preventive measure.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 15:16 IST