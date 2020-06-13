e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Two arrested for snatching chain of bizman Motilal Oswal’s wife

Two arrested for snatching chain of bizman Motilal Oswal’s wife

mumbai Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:01 IST
Suraj Ojha
Two people who snatched the chain of 55-year-old Vimala Oswal, wife of businessman Motilal Oswal, on June 4, were arrested on Friday.

According to Malabar Hill police officers, the incident happened at around 6.30am on June 4 following which Vimala registered an FIR.

Vimala told police that they were walking past Doshi palace building on Walkeshwar road when two men on a bike snatched her chain. Her husband tried to chase them but the robber sped away.

The police officers scanned the CCTV in the area and identified the bike used by the robbers and arrested them from the central suburbs.

Neelkanth Patil senior inspector from Malabar Hill police station said, “The accused Akash Kanaujia,21, and Afsar Shaikh, 27 are arrested. They seem to be habitual criminals, however, we are checking their antecedents.”

