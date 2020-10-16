University of Mumbai’s distance education institute gets UGC nod to conduct admissions for academic year 2020-21

mumbai

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:51 IST

In a relief to students seeking admission to distance learning courses of the University of Mumbai (MU), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed the varsity’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) to go ahead with admissions for the academic year 2020-21.

The approval from UGC is applicable to 15 distance learning courses offered by IDOL including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc), among others.

“We will soon begin the admission process,” the university said in a statement released on Friday. Last year, more than 67,000 students were admitted in the July session, while 920 students took admissions in the January session.

IDOL had lost its recognition from the UGC – the apex higher education institute – in 2018, as MU did not have an accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) since 2012.

However, last year in August, the UGC granted provisional recognition to IDOL to continue its courses only for academic year 2019-20. The recognition was granted on the condition that the university will complete its application for a NAAC accreditation and subsequently get a NAAC score of 3.6 or above on a scale of 4.

While the university had applied for a NAAC accreditation last year and submitted its institutional information for quality assessment, the process was stalled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown.

Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in view, the UGC on September 4 issued a gazette notification, making changes in the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning) Regulations, 2017, and University Grants Commission (Online Courses or Programmes) Regulations, 2018. Along the lines with these changes, the UGC decided to grant recognition to IDOL, stated the notice uploaded on its website.