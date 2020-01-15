Woman accused of burning her retired naval officer husband in Badlapur, to be arrested soon

mumbai

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:45 IST

Eleven days after a retired naval officer’s charred body was found in his house at Badlapur, around 50 kilometres from Mumbai, his wife was brought to the city from Pune on Wednesday morning. She had been missing since the incident.

Sunita Yadav suffered 15 per cent burn injuries and is admitted in Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. She will be arrested after the doctor gives a go-ahead.

The police claimed that the woman, who stays in Allahabad with her family, keeps changing her statement. Her family, including her two daughters (aged 16 and 18) too has reached Badlapur, and informed the police that there were regular fights between their parents. Though the wife confessed to committing the murder, police are still clueless about the motive.

The deceased Guddu Singh, 50, and his wife Sunita, 38, came to Badlapur from Delhi on January 2 to sell their flat. On January 5, the police found Singh’s charred body inside the flat. On further investigation and checking the CCTV footage, they booked his wife for the murder.

“The woman got herself admitted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune as she too suffered burn injuries in the fire that claimed her husband. We brought her to Badlapur to record her statement. She has changed her statement several times now. She allegedly poured kerosene on Singh’s body and torched him. Singh woke up, so she held him down and was injured in the process. She has burn injuries on her left and right leg,” said Senior police inspector LM Sariputre.

He added that neighbours heard the cries of help from Singh, but Sunita vanished before anyone could see her.

“We are investigating further as there are several flaws in her statement. She got admitted in the hospital on January 8, but she is not revealing where she was before that. We have taken her phone for analysing her movements. Her family members too have come here from Allahabad. They informed that she was not on good terms with her husband. The exact motive of murder however is still not known,” said the inspector.

The woman had separated from her husband and was staying with her two daughters in Allahabad. The deceased, who stayed in Delhi, used to visit the family once a week. Singh joined Income Tax office in Delhi after retiring from the Navy.