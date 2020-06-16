e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / YES Bank fraud: Wadhawans seek bail on ‘merits of the case’

YES Bank fraud: Wadhawans seek bail on ‘merits of the case’

mumbai Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:34 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoters Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan have approached the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court for bail on the merits of the case. The Enforcement Directorate has now been asked to submit its reply on their plea by June 20.

The Wadhawans were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the YES bank fraud case on May 14. The agency initiated proceedings against the Wadhawans based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 7 against the two brothers as well as the bank’s promoter Rana Kapoor.

As per ED’s allegations, YES Bank had invested ₹3,700 crore in DHFL’s short-term non-convertible debentures between April and June 2018, for which Kapoor had received kickbacks worth ₹600 crore as loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited. Kapoor’s daughters hold 100℅ stake in DoIT Urban Ventures Private Limited.

The two brothers have in their bail plea questioned the allegation of payment of kickbacks given to Kapoor. They have said that no other ‘defaulter’ has been arrested by the agency. The Wadhaans in their plea have claimed that their company is now under a court-appointed administrator and hence, there is no question of them tempering with any evidence related to the company records, if they are granted bail.

The court has now asked ED to submit its reply on the brothers’ bail plea and scheduled the hearing for June 20.

top news
Daily tests to climb to 18,000 as Amit Shah holds all-party meet
Daily tests to climb to 18,000 as Amit Shah holds all-party meet
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In