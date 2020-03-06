e-paper
Mumbai school events: Skit, dances at school to celebrate Marathi Day

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
St Lawrence High School, Kandivli (East), recently celebrated Marathi Bhasha Diwas to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jnanpith Award-winning Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj. With Marathi being the official language of the state, the main focus of the celebration was to promote Maharashtrian culture among students. The celebration was graced by Marathi actor Kiran Anand Patil, Marathi actor and director Abhay Janardan Chavan and retired Marathi teacher Usha.

At the event, students showcased a Lezim performance and delivered inspiring speeches on the significance of the Marathi Bhasha Diwas.

They also performed a skit to show the evolution of the Marathi language. Students also brought Maharashtrian food in their tiffin boxes to celebrate the day. Winners of All India Hope Contest were felicitated by the guests at the event.

Students of Dahisar school celebrate National Science Day

Students of St Mary’s High School, Dahisar (East), recently celebrated National Science Day by participating in competitions like science quiz and science exhibition.

Several projects based on various science topics were displayed.

Students explained the working of their projects. The winners of the science quiz and exhibition were felicitated and were awarded certificates.

Students take part in science day celebration

Girija Mhatre High School, Naigoan, recently celebrated National Science Day.

The students from Class 6 to Class 8 took part in the celebration. The function began with the lighting of the lamp by the chairman and the secretary of the school.

This year’s theme for the science day celebration was “women in science”. Students took part in a quiz competition during the event. Students also displayed science projects during the event. Some students also presented a working model of Chandrayaan II.

School celebrates National Science Day

Cambridge School, Kandivli, recently celebrated National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of Raman effect by Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman, popularly known as CV Raman.

The basic objective of the celebration of the science day was to make students aware of the importance of science and its applications.

Students from Montessori to Class 4 made working models on an array of topics of their choice. Some of the projects included bio-sand water purifier, wastewater treatment plant, drip irrigation, working model of lungs, solar eclipse, and a demonstration of a hydraulic lift. Students explained the functioning of their projects in a very innovative manner.

School from Mira Road wins award

St Xavier’s High School, Shanti Park, Mira Road was recently awarded the best school prize for the third consecutive year.

Theresa Faria was awarded the trophy for being the most supporting principal. Smita Suresh and Jacqueline Mendes were awarded outstanding counsellor award and certificate. Students’ dance performance on Goa won an appreciation award for their excellent performance.

