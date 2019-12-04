Mumbai school events: Study tour to Adelaide organised for students

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:20 IST

The Ryan Group of School recently organised a student study tour to Banksia Park International School, Adelaide, South Australia. The host school provided skill based knowledge and actual classroom experience throughout this two-week tour. The tour was organised by Dr Snehal Pinto, director of Ryan Group; chairman Dr AF Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto. Girish Dalvi, trustee and chief administrator of Open Forum for Principals, India, and trustee of Nrityanjali Group, who also works with the Department of Education & Child Development (DECD), South Australia, was instrumental in organising this tour. The tour included activities like 3D animation , entrepreneurial learning, home economics, boomerang painting and its origin, dramatics and physical education. The students of Banksia Park school welcomed them and introduced them to their culture and history. This helped to have the perfect informal set-up for group discussions.Children learnt about various instruments like piano, violin, drums, congo, guitar and synthesiser during the music session. Two days were planned for sightseeing in and around Adelaide. Students were taken to Rundle Mall, University of Adelaide, the Parliament house, Gorge wildlife sanctuary, Whispering Wall and a chocolate factory. Students also had a homestay experience with the Australian families, thereby getting acquainted with their culture, food and values.

Students of Mira Rd school give a green message

Students of NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road, recently organised and participated in an ‘My Social Responsibility’ (MSR) activity, wherein a rally along with the Pankhi Foundation was carried out as a protest against the widespread pollution and the usage of plastic.Students of Prithvi and Agni houses, accompanied by the teachers, assembled at the GCC Club at 7am. The children cleared garbage from the road, distributed paper bags and discouraged the use of non-recyclable plastic bags that harm the environment. The rally ended at Shivar Garden, where the mayor, Dimple Mehta appreciated the efforts of the children. She declared that Mira-Bhayandar was ranked as the third cleanest constituency in Maharashtra and has been ranked 27th in the list of cleanest cities in the entire country.

Author Dav Pilkey visits Borivli school

Dav Pilkey, the well known author of books like Paperboy, the Dumb Bunnies, Dog Man and the Captain Underpants, recently visited the students of St Lawrence High School, Borivli (West). Pilkey is a Caldecott Honour award winning author, cartoonist and an illustrator. While interacting with students, he shared his journey of life and struggles with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia.A live drawing session in which Dav Pilkey drew popular characters of his books delighted Pilkey’s young studnets.

School observes National Library Week

National Library Week was recently observed at Kendriya Vidyalaya, number 2, Colaba. The school organised a silent reading session after the morning assembly. All the students and teachers who participated in this programme were given books and newspapers to read.

Stone paintings displayed at Vasai school

Stone painting competition was conducted for students recently at St Francis High School, Vasai. Students from Class 5 t0 Class 10 participated in the event. Students brought different types of stones. Students showcased their creativity by coming up with various themes. Students painted flags, flowers , scenery and folk arts. All the stones were later displayed at the exhibition.

Students participate in science and math festival at Mira Road school

Rassaz International School, Mira Road, recently organised a three-day annual science and math festival, Aseem. Students from Class 1 to Class 10 presented model projects on the theme Earth and Space. Dr PK Joshi, president of international junior science olympiad and an eminent nuclear physicist from TIFR, inaugurated the exhibition. Students displayed models of the solar system and its elements – the planets, asteroids, meteorites and comets. They also created models of man-made satellites like the EMISAT, GSAT etc. An interesting presentation on the Zodiac constellations was also made by the students that was supplemented with videos. Parents and visitors appreciated and encouraged the young learners.