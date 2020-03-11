Armaan Malik deletes all Instagram posts except one saying ‘I can’t take it anymore’, shares cryptic tweet later

music

Singer Armaan Malik’s fans went into a state of panic recently, after he removed all his pictures and videos from Instagram, with the exception of one. The only remaining post says, “I can’t take it anymore.”

“What happened? Are you fine?” one concerned Instagram user asked in the comments section. Another wrote, “Dp bhi black @armaanmalik u mah sunshine yar.. u r the biggest reason behind mah smile... Jbtk aapke pics na dekhu din nhi gujrata (my days don’t go by until I see your pictures).... Plz dnt do like this plz.”

Looking at the reactions of worried fans, Armaan reassured them with a cryptic tweet. He wrote on Twitter, “Time reveals everything, don’t worry.”

Armaan Malik has removed all his Instagram posts, save one.

Time reveals everything, don’t worry. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 11, 2020

Incidentally, last year, Armaan opened up about his mental health issues in a series of tweets and revealed that he was not okay. “I’ve always been honest about my feelings in general so yes I’VE NOT BEEN OK for a while now & I know my fans have been worried about me. I resonated a lot with Justin’s recent post where he said he’s battling a lot of internal issues,” he wrote, making a reference to singer Justin Bieber’s confession that he was “struggling a lot”.

Armaan went on to say that merely having a support system during such times is not enough, as people need to cope with these things themselves. “I have been too and it’s not easy coz even if you have people you love around you, you need to sort out stuff YOURSELF!! But just wanna tell all of you, I have been super patient, I’ve tried my best to be positive & that’s what has gotten me through a lot of my low phases,” he added.

I’ve always been honest about my feelings in general so yes I’VE NOT BEEN OK for a while now & I know my fans have been worried about me. I resonated a lot with Justin’s recent post where he said he’s battling a lot of internal issues — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 26, 2019

I have been too and it’s not easy coz even if you have people you love around you, you need to sort out stuff YOURSELF!!



But just wanna tell all of you, I have been super patient, I’ve tried my best to be positive & that’s what has gotten me through a lot of my low phases. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 26, 2019

Armaan, who was one of the finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs in 2006, is the younger brother of composer Amaal Malik. He has sung in a number of Bollywood films, including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi and Kabir Singh.

