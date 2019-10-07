Armaan Malik on battling depression: ‘Heartbreaks don’t happen only in love, your heart can break for a number of things’

music

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:53 IST

Musician Armaan Malik had opened up on fighting depression and talked in detail about facing lows in his life. Armaan, who recently came up with new single, break-up song Tootey Khwab, also said that when he came out of his low phase, he began by unfollowing a few people on social media.

Asked about facing depression earlier, Armaan told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Heartbreaks does not happen only in terms of love, your heart can be broken and be sad for a number of things. I was also going through a number of things emotionally and work-wise. I felt 2018 was not that great year for me which is why I started travelling, just spending some time alone, just trying to explore things. I have been working since the age of 9 and I feel that somewhere I haven’t enjoyed my life much. I think a lot of it stems from social media when you see other people posting.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan look similar to Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow? ‘Only vision to create a Naga sadhu,’ says stylist

“After I got out of the low phase, I unfollowed people I did not want to see on a daily basis. Somewhere I feel that we feel so alone sometimes despite having loved ones around. The only place I feel I will get love is my fans. The first time I shared with my fans that I am not feeling okay, they immediately started sending me quotes and tweets to cheer me up,” he added.

Earlier, Armaan had said about his new song, “We live in an era where we fall in and out of love very easily. We are not those lovers anymore who sulk after a breakup, as it used to happen in the case of old-world romance. But I also have seen friends who went through rejection and heartbreak, and cried before moving on. In the video that is what I have tried to capture. The boy, after the break-up, feels upset for a while. During this phase he writes a song, and that break-up song makes him a singing sensation. You see, it completely makes sense in a real context!”

Armaan rose to limelight when hen participated in singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2011. He has sung songs in various films including Mastizaade, Sanam Re, Kapoor & Sons, Khoobsurat, Ungli Azhar, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani and Golmaal Again.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 15:48 IST