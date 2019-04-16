Did Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik have a spat during the shoot of The Voice India? Here’s the truth

Singers Adnan Sami and Armaan Malik were involved in a spat recently during the shoot of their music show The Voice India in Mumbai on Monday. According to a report in Spotboye, the shoot of the episode was delayed after the two tried to outdo each other by adopting ‘delaying tactics’.

The report says that the two do not enjoy a good rapport as both feel one does not allow the other to have a say in the show. On the day of the shoot on Monday, Armaan did not go directly for the shoot. Instead, he dropped in at Westin hotel and called the show’s team at Filmcity, asking if Adnan had come in. After he was informed that Adnan hadn’t, he decided to reach the studio only after Adnan’s arrival. Within minutes the studio called him to inform that Adnan was in. However, instead of heading straight for the studio, he decided to spend some more time in the hotel. When Armaan did reached Film City, a war of words broke out between the two, with neither backing off. In a huff, Adnan walked off to his vanity van and refused to come out despite cajoling. All this delayed the shoot. Adnan diid eventually come out, after two hours, to complete the shoot.

Both Armaan and Adnan are judges on the show along with Harshdeep Kaur. It is hosted by Divyanka Tripathi.

According to BollywoodLife, when they called up Armaan for a quote, he refuted the claims and said, “Bakwaas! This is completely untrue. Please do not irritate me with this false story.”

Armaan is known for his hit songs such as Bum Bum Bhole (Taare Zameen Par), Naina (Khoobsurat) and Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero) to name a few. Adnan has many songs to hit credit but is best known for his songs Lift Karade and Bhar Do Jholi Meri from bajrangi Bhaijaan.



