Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan look similar to Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow? ‘Only vision to create a Naga sadhu,’ says stylist

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:12 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting his next, Laal Kaptaan, a film that will see him play a Naga sadhu. Ahead of the film’s release on October 18, there have been reports of people comparing Saif’s dreadlocks-and-beard look from the film to that of actor Johnny Depp in his hit franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. Laal Kaptaan’s stylist Darshan has, however, refuted the claim.

Speaking to DNA, he said he did not think about Johnny Depp’s appearance while designing Saif’s look. “No, we hadn’t thought about it at all. The only vision was to create a Naga sadhu. I went to Varanasi where a few of my friends had rare pictures of them. When you say Naga sadhu, the first thing that comes to your mind is the bhabhuti — the white powder, dreadlocks, scruffy beard and red tikka.”

He added how director Navdeep Singh had given him a proper brief and vision of what he wanted. He said, “After the first narration, when I went to meet him, Navdeep gave me 46 folders with a lot of details in it. He was so well-prepared. He was sure of what he wanted and I incorporated his vision,” says Darshan, who then briefed Saif to grow his hair and beard. “I prefer using real hair before moulding it. I then add or subtract so that it blends in naturally. Saif was so patient with me. For the look test, it would take 30 minutes because we were not just pasting it, but arranging and aligning the hair and beard.”

In places, Saif’s character does sport a bandana and hence the comparison. In his defence, Darshan said the similarity is only coincidental. “There were a few places where he had to wear a bandana and on the set, we felt it may be close to Johnny Depp’s look. It’s a mere coincidence that the look is similar. But in today’s age even if I design something authentic, it will be found replicated with Hollywood or French cinema. Maybe Depp picked it up from Naga sadhu because it goes well with his character brief — pirates also sport long hair and don’t shave! Honestly, when you see Laal Kaptaan, you’ll see he is a Naga sadhu. Only because he has dreadlocks is he being compared to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.”

The story of this Navdeep Singh’s directorial revolves around a naga sadhu (Saif) and his quest for revenge.co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.The film is slated to released on October 18.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 12:09 IST