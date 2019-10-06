e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Saif Ali Khan says son Taimur Ali Khan has learned to tell paparazzi ‘No pictures please’

Saif Ali Khan has said that the paparazzi have stopped hanging out outside his house after neighbours complained and the police was called. He said that Taimur is very pleased.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that his son, Taimur Ali Khan, isn’t at all interested in having his pictures taken, and has learned to tell the paparazzi, “No pictures please”. Saif said that about two months ago, the paparazzi stopped hanging out outside his house after neighbours complained and the police was called.

He told journalist Anupama Chopra in an interview that the neighbours started complaining because they thought the photographers were creating an ‘unsafe’ environment outside the building. “They’d hang around and they’d smoke so it starts looking a little unsavoury,” Saif said, and added that it was very ‘elegant’ of them to move on. “The cops came, and we had a chat about it, and they said ‘fine’,” Saif added.

“Taimur is very happy, he is the least interested...” The actor added, “No pictures please, he started saying it as well. He doesn’t like being photographed.” Taimur will turn three in December.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur Ali Khan seen at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.
Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur Ali Khan seen at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Saif added that Taimur would earlier yell at the photographers, but he told him to be polite, and say ‘please’.

In the past, several videos of the actor scolding photographers have appeared online. At the airport, Saif once said, “Stop it, the child will go blind.” In another video, Saif was seen approaching a group of photographers, perhaps after it was agreed for them to not wait outside his house, and saying, “Excuse me, not outside the house, please, like we promised.” Then, approaching one photographer directly, he continued, “Enough, you’re not supposed to do that.”

Saif had said in an earlier interview that although he finds the idea of people wanting to click pictures of his child ‘disturbing’, he doesn’t want to deprive anyone of their job. Saif will next be seen in Laal Kaptaan, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 13:54 IST

tags
top news
Shami’s five-wicket haul helps India to 203-run win over South Africa
Shami’s five-wicket haul helps India to 203-run win over South Africa
Oct 06, 2019 15:02 IST
2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
Oct 06, 2019 13:51 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 15:05 IST
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Oct 06, 2019 09:13 IST
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
Beijing’s allegiance to Pakistan key roadblock in India-China ties | Opinion
Beijing’s allegiance to Pakistan key roadblock in India-China ties | Opinion
Oct 06, 2019 07:58 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Quitting force due to harassment, says jawan captured by Pak; Army rejects charge
Quitting force due to harassment, says jawan captured by Pak; Army rejects charge
Oct 06, 2019 08:50 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News