Saif Ali Khan says son Taimur Ali Khan has learned to tell paparazzi ‘No pictures please’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:54 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that his son, Taimur Ali Khan, isn’t at all interested in having his pictures taken, and has learned to tell the paparazzi, “No pictures please”. Saif said that about two months ago, the paparazzi stopped hanging out outside his house after neighbours complained and the police was called.

He told journalist Anupama Chopra in an interview that the neighbours started complaining because they thought the photographers were creating an ‘unsafe’ environment outside the building. “They’d hang around and they’d smoke so it starts looking a little unsavoury,” Saif said, and added that it was very ‘elegant’ of them to move on. “The cops came, and we had a chat about it, and they said ‘fine’,” Saif added.

“Taimur is very happy, he is the least interested...” The actor added, “No pictures please, he started saying it as well. He doesn’t like being photographed.” Taimur will turn three in December.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur Ali Khan seen at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Saif added that Taimur would earlier yell at the photographers, but he told him to be polite, and say ‘please’.

In the past, several videos of the actor scolding photographers have appeared online. At the airport, Saif once said, “Stop it, the child will go blind.” In another video, Saif was seen approaching a group of photographers, perhaps after it was agreed for them to not wait outside his house, and saying, “Excuse me, not outside the house, please, like we promised.” Then, approaching one photographer directly, he continued, “Enough, you’re not supposed to do that.”

Saif had said in an earlier interview that although he finds the idea of people wanting to click pictures of his child ‘disturbing’, he doesn’t want to deprive anyone of their job. Saif will next be seen in Laal Kaptaan, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 13:54 IST