Shruti Haasan shares epic childhood photo of her singing for Asha Bhosle, reveals she was ‘so nervous’

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:33 IST

Actor Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of herself, in which she is seen performing in front of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. In the photo, she is seen wearing her school uniform with her hair pulled back with a hairband, as she sings with an expression of concentration on her face.

“I even remember this day and being so so nervous to sing in front of the legend herself ! Such a beautiful memory - Thankyou so much for sharing,” Shruti wrote on Instagram, as she reposted a picture shared by one of her fan clubs.

Shruti, who is a gifted singer, was just six when she made her playback debut with the National Award-winning Tamil film Thevar Magan, starring her father Kamal Haasan. She has sung songs in a number of films, including Chachi 420, Hey Ram, Luck and D-Day. She was also the vocalist of an alternative rock band, The Extramentals.

In an interview with The Times Of India in 2018, Shruti credited her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika for her developing an inclination towards music. “My father is a fantastic singer himself, he would often ask me about my favourite song and sing along with me. My mother encouraged me to be disciplined about it and was keen that I learn Hindustani classical music. I opted for music instead of mathematics in school. I owe it to my parents for helping me develop my passion for music,” she said.

Shruti was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film Devi, alongside Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama. The film, which released last week, was at the centre of a controversy after a film student named Abhishek Rai alleged that it was plagiarised from his five-and-a-half-minute film titled Four.

Currently, Shruti has two projects in the pipeline – SP Jananathan’s Tamil film Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Gopichand Malineni’s Telugu film Krack opposite Ravi Teja.

