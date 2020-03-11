e-paper
Varun Dhawan schools photographer who refers to Nepal as a ‘village’, watch video

Varun Dhawan corrected a paparazzo who said that Nepal was a ‘village’. A video of the same is doing the rounds on social media.

bollywood Updated: Mar 11, 2020 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan will be seen next in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1.
Varun Dhawan will be seen next in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1.
         

Actor Varun Dhawan made a special appearance in the selfie video of a photographer, wishing everyone a very happy Holi. “Pandey ke sabhi saathiyon, sabhi doston, sab ko bohot bohot happy Holi wish karna chahta hoon (I want to wish Pandey’s friends a very happy Holi),” he says in the clip, before he is requested to give a special shout-out to the paparazzo’s “gaon (village)” Nepal.

“Nepal desh hai, gaon nahi (Nepal is a country, not a village),” Varun corrects him, before extending warm wishes to the citizens of Nepal. The video is being widely shared on social media by several fan clubs of the actor.

 

Varun will be seen next on the big screen in his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, opposite Sara Ali Khan. While he will step into Govinda’s shoes in the remake of the 1995 blockbuster, she will essay the role originally played by Karisma Kapoor.

Coolie No 1, which also features Shikha Talsania, Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles, is scheduled to release on May 1.

After Coolie No 1, Varun was supposed to begin shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s comedy thriller titled Mr Lele. However, the filmmaker took to Twitter last week to announce that the film has been shelved due to date issues.

Also read: Ahmed Khan defends Baaghi 3’s ‘illogical action’, wonders why Indians applaud Fast & Furious films

“Hi guys, here is an update on Mr Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It’s a script we all love and I’m sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place. I’m very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life,” he wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

