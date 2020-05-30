e-paper
Asees Kaur: We hadn’t originally planned to release any music right now

Singer-songwriter Asees Kaur, who has released as many as three non film songs over the last couple of months, talks about how the growth in the popularity of non film music has been accelerated because of the lockdown.

music Updated: May 30, 2020 17:15 IST
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal
Hindustan Times
The 31-year-old has released three singles in the last couple of months.
         

The ongoing lockdown to due to the Covid-19 pushed singer-songwriter Asees Kaur in independent smusic. “ We hadn’t originally planned to release the non film music right now. We released quite a few singles around this time. It just happened, and we released the tracks one by one. Musicians across the globe are releasing music right now, and are trying to provide some peace and relief to people who are tired of being at home all the time, and there isn’t much to do either,” says Asees.

The 31-year-old has released three singles in the last couple of months. Her latest track - a funky Punjabi single, Wanga Kaliyan - which Asees informs was composed in 45 minutes. “ We were done with the structure in no time at all. It was done in 45 minutes I think. Waise hi masti masti men gaana ban gaya. And it is a masti song, which I wanted to do, because my last few singles were either peppy romantic songs sad songs,” she says.

 

But, while Asees is happy that growth of non film/independent music’s popularity has accelerated in this lockdown, the lack of gigs are a big cause of worry for the singer who has song popular Bollywood tracks such as Akh Lad Jaave, and Chogada.

“Non film was coming back in popular space and people started listening to it more during this period. Listeners are really open to all kinds of music, and that gives musicians a chance to experiment with music. Like I said I wanted to do a funky Punjabi number after I sang sad or puppy romantic songs. Non film space gave me that chance to do a song like that,” she says.

“ But yes music industry has been pretty badly hit, and I mean a lot of shows had to be cancelled because a problem like this was not foreseen. Especially, those musicians who were in a bit of a hand-to-mouth situation have suffered a lot because regular income, which came from live gigs has come to a stand still,” she adds.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth

