Guru Randhawa: Varun Dhawan suggested High Rated Gabru to Nawabzaade makers

Musician Guru Randhawa is in a happy space as his song High Rated Gabru, being featured in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film, Nawabzaade, has been released. The song, the original of which has over 400 million views on YouTube, is being picturised on actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

“This is my fourth song being picked for a Bollywood film, [after Suit Suit in Hindi Medium (2017), Ban Ja Rani in Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Patola for Blackmail]. It’s an exciting period for me as I am getting to work with a lot of new people.” Calling Varun Dhawan “paji (elder brother)”, Guru reveals that it was the actor who suggested the song to the film’s makers. “Varun paji has been very fond of my original song and he suggested the same to the makers. I was all charged up when I heard that we are recreating the song with Varun paji. I’ve always been waiting for that. We have tried to maintain the vibe of the song with a few improvisations. I hope this version of High Rated Gabru, with Shraddha and Varun’s power-packed dance moves, receives as much love from the audience as the original track did,” says Varun.

Talking about popularity of Punjabi music, he says, “Punjabi singers are very popular [even] abroad because the language, the music, the style and the lyrics tend to beautifully connect to the lives of the people. Also due to the rise of digital mediums there is lot of exchange of music globally.”

Guru Randhawa says that it’s the beauty of independent music that artists can also be the face of their songs.

While getting associated with Hindi films is a matter of pride for most regional artists, Guru says that the independent music cannot be underestimated. “Actually, it’s the beauty of independent music that the artist can feature in his own videos and be the face of it. It is unlike Bollywood movies, where one does playback singing. I have always been trying to make music which appeals to global audience. Also, when my music started getting picked for Bollywood movies, it made my Independent music and approach bigger.”

On being nudged to give us an insight into his love life, he smartly dodges the question. “I’m in love with each one of my fans and this is all because of them,” he quips.