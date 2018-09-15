I listen to Baby Marva Ke Maanegi with my mom and wife, says Raftaar on how all his songs are meaningful

Millennial pop songs and dance numbers are often criticized for being immature, lazy or even uninspired but here is one rapper that promises all his songs are written from heart and have an earnest meaning in them. Raftaar, known for songs like Swag Mera Desi and Dhaakad from Dangal, says there is an inherent meaning in all his songs.

Raftaar has composed the title track for Ayushmann Khuranna’s upcoming film, Andhadhun. In an interview with HT, Raftaar talked about the new song and the meaning it carries. When asked how difficult it was to incorporate the film’s themes of corruption, crime and deceit in his song, Raftar said, “Very honestly, it comes naturally to me.”

When Raftaar was given a brief about the song, he realised it would be easy for him to weave a story around it. “That is how I started off, I started as a story teller. I love writing stuff that is based around stories and I have done that for a lot of movies now like when did Dangal’s Dhaakad.” Raftaar says his love for storytelling through music is so strong that in college exams, he would often write answers in rap. “So teachers were really impressed, some had no idea what I was doing but what matters is that now all the teachers go to their classes and say ‘he was our student’,” he said.

The rapper and songwriter says he has no favourite themes of songs that he likes to write about. “Every song that I do will somehow have a message in it. It totally depends on the listener to decode it…I can pick out any song from my career. Any means any. And pull out a message from it and a valid message from it,” he said.

When reminded about one of his more hair-raising songs, Baby Marva Ke Maanegi, Raftaar said that it also had a feminist message. “Have you heard the part in the song where I say,

‘Iski capacity ke charche hain sab mein

Aire gere ke muh na lagti hai club mein

Koi chhede toh lagti hai gaali bakkne

Isko pataane ke tu dekhiyo na sapne

Na teri car mein aayi hai

Na teri car mein jaayegi’

So in the entire song, I am talking about how a girl in independent and likes to go out and it doesn’t mean that she is wearing short skirts or is at a party or is drinking so anyone has a chance on her,” he defended his song.

However, he agrees that the double meaning chorus was an oversight. “It’s my fault. When I made the song, I honestly, I can swear on my career… I genuinely didn’t think twice about the line Baby Marva Ke Maanegi because I was really inspired by this rapper called Fabulous and his song ‘You Be Killi ‘Em’… you know she is killing these people with her adayein, or you know with her looks, people are dying.”

Raftaar said he realised the double meaning when people heard it and started complaining about it but he says he didn’t mean it the way everyone heard it. “Yaar I listen to this song with my mother. I listen to this song with my wife and they understand what I mean,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 09:12 IST