I will spend an eternity loving you: Singer Ankit Tiwari shares pic from engagement, wedding on Feb 23

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari got engaged to Bangalore engineer Pallavi Shukla and confirmed the news on Twitter late Tuesday. The wedding is scheduled for February 23 and will be held in Kanpur.

“I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respect you, showing you everyday that I hold you as high as the stars. Finally engaged,” Tiwari tweeted. The traditional haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are also scheduled before the wedding on Friday.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the couple has an interesting story. Pallavi met the singer’s grandmom on a train and the granny liked her so much that she immediately decided that Ankit and Pallavi will hit it off together. Pallavi has spent last 10 years in Bangalore.

Ankit told the tabloid earlier, “Once daadi announced that Pallavi would be the family’s daughter-in-law, everyone agreed. I’m happy that the family is happy and a little nervous too. She is a very sweet and simple girl. During our first meeting there were 10 others seated between us.” Ankit added, “I’ve introduced her and her family to my work and life in Mumbai where she will live after marriage.”

Ankit is best known for his hits Teri Galiyan (Ek Villain), Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi (Airlift) and Yaad Hai (Aiyaary).

