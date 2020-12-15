Ikka: Music is all about vibes

music

It’s quite simple when rapper composer Ankit Singh Patyal aka Ikka is creating music. “There’s no rocket science to it. [It is] All about vibes,” he says. And he actually believes it. Just before we get connected to him, over the phone, by his publicist, he tells us how he got an idea for one of his new songs when the automated voice had put him on hold.

“It sounded so cool. ‘Please wait you are on hold’. I think I might use it for my next song, when I am creating a song on heartbreak. You know it could be on the lines that you are on call with other people and here I am waiting for you,” he quips .

His entire musical career has been built on vibes, he reveals. “I have been recording with the same person, at his studio for the last six or seven years. There’s just a comfort there. I can even go there to record a song in my night shorts! For me vibes are very important. I need to be on the same page and share the same vibes with the person I am working with,” he says.

His latest album, titled I, as Ikka puts it, is the best “example” of that. “Each track was made according to the words and the vibes in it. There is no one common sound to the album. There’s RnB, there’s dance hip-hop and there’s also a song which is basically just a conversation,” he explains.

One of the singles from the album, Angaar, saw Ikka collaborate with Raftaar, only because he felt that Raftaar was best choice for that song. “It had a very hyper vibe to it. It was angaar. And Raftaar is someone who is very famous for his chopper flow,” he says. “I sent the song to him, and he sent me his part 24 hours later,” he adds.

All of Ikka’s thoughts, about creating music are further validated by the fact that instead of following trends, getting “caught by what sound is popular these days”, or “how many hits a sing has a song received on YouTube”, the 34-year-old prefers to “inspire” people with his music.

“I have been part of songs that have crossed 100 million hits. But frankly, I don’t care about that. For me it is about inspiring people, through my music, because that’s why I became a musician in the first place. I always dreamt of releasing an album, because as a kid I used to bring cassettes of Eminem and 50 Cent and listen to their albums. I always wanted that,” he says.

“So, I hope that people listen to my music and get inspired to do something like become a musician and tell their stories to the world. Numbers hardly matter. Inspiring and motivating people through music matters a lot,” he signs off.

