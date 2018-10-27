It’s time that our music gets more realistic and not escapist: Raghav

Raghav shot to fame with his popular track, ‘Angel eyes’ and had the pop scene sit up and take notice of him. The Indo-Canadian artiste has now released his new track, ‘Maayera,’ a ballad that reflects his history and experience with Indian pop music combined with a distinct Bollywood melody.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your latest track ‘Maayera’.

It features Canadian actor Priya Banerjee. The song is about love that I have lost and how my life turned out to be after that. The track evokes the tragedy of a relationship that falls apart for no logical reason other than life’s inherent mystery and winding, unexpected paths. The idea is to learn a lesson from a particular moment in your life. I want to put across the message that life is not easy and you have to work through whatever is difficult. We keep concentrating on all the wrong things in our life and that’s what needs to change.

Back after a hiatus, how does it feel to be back in the scene?

I am glad that the term ‘comeback’ is being used positively in my case. The important thing is that pop music scene has been out of sight for a very long time. Bollywood has completely taken over. Pop has some great ideas and execution. However, somewhere, it did not seem like a fair competition and balance. So, that’s where we thought of seeing how we can change this game. Independent pop music had their moments and that affected Bollywood too. It’s time that our music gets more realistic and not escapist.

So, how has your music changed from ‘Angel Eyes’ to ‘Maayera’?

I don’t want to harp on nostalgia, however, I want people to know that this is the same musician who gave them ‘Angel eyes’. ‘Maayera’ is a little bit grown and accessible. I would like to put it like, a club will play ‘Angel eyes’ from the opening and will end the night with ‘Maayera’. We are entering an era of reality. We are no longer a generation that is happy about everything.

How would you define your song writing process and inspiration?

Now that I am back, I want to be prolific. I think my sound has improved and I have nailed it. I want to explore various genres and maybe my next video will be happier. I let it go with the flow when it comes to my writing. It is important to have an emotional connect while writing. Having said that, no matter how good a song is, there needs to be a platform to showcase it and we are slowly getting there.

Are you looking at any collaborations?

I am looking forward to collaborate with Raja Kumari. I had met AR Rahman recently and I have worked with him before. I think he likes my sound and there is a possibility that we may collaborate soon.

Is your daughter Riya fond of your music?

She is two years old now and I would like to believe that I am her favourite singer (laughs). She likes my music and she can sing a few lines of ‘Maayera’ too. I am sure when she grows up this will change.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 17:59 IST