Jubin Nautiyal aids six thousand families in Uttarakhand amid the pandemic

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:56 IST

Ever since the onset of coronavirus, and the subsequent Lockdown situation implemented across countries, there have been several heartwarming tales of people with privileges, especially celebrities, lend a helping hand to those who have been affected the most because of this ongoing situation . Singer Jubin Nautiyal is one such example.

“Helping others should be inherent and not motivated,” he tells us. The 28-year-old, has been taking care of at least 6000 families, in Jubin’s village, Jaunsar Bawar, near Dehradun in Uttarakhand, ever since Jubin went back home in the “third week” of March. “I believe in giving back to the society and want to keep helping as many people as I can and in whatever form they may need my help. [In this case], the empathy that I felt seeing the mountain people struggle for their daily needs is what moved me,” he adds.

Most of these families, Jubin reveals, depended on members working outside their villages in bigger cities, but were forced back home since the announcement of the Lockdown. Jubin, along with his father decided to distribute ration kits to these families, which includes 20 kgs of rice and 20 kgs of atta (flour). “They were in desperate need for help and as a fellow human being I felt it was my duty to extend that helping hand and do whatever is within my reach to help them,” he tells us.

He is not done, yet. “For now, we still have a long way to go for distributing the relief material since we plan to cover around 350 villages,” he says, adding that despite heavy rainfall in the area, which has resulted in landslides and restricted movement, he is determined to keep providing help. “Some of the roads are damaged due to heavy rains and landslides which is posing a great challenge for us. But we will try to give our best to stick to the schedule we have planed for distribution,” he says.

“Every family that we met showered us with so much blessings that I was overwhelmed. All the love that me and my family received greatly humbled us and made me realize how blessed I am. At the same time I felt lucky to get this opportunity to help them and we are so thankful to everyone involved, who provided us with the necessary material for distribution to the needy,” he signs off.

