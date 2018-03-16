Katy Perry kissed an American Idol contestant without his consent, Twitter is calling it sexual assault

Singer Katy Perry kissed a contestant on American Idol and he did not like it; he’d never been kissed. But Benjamin Glaze is downplaying some backlash aimed at Perry, who is a judge on the show. The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to say he did not think he was sexually harassed.

The singer from Oklahoma says he was uncomfortable when Perry kissed him on the lips as he auditioned during the show’s two-night season opener on ABC. Glaze says he had never been kissed before.

“I was a tad bit uncomfortable. I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special. Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said no,” he had said.

“I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special,” Glaze had said.

He needed some water before singing Nick Jonas’ Levels, which Perry called “a bit rushed.”

“I do not think I was sexually harassed by Katy Perry and I am thankful for the judges comments and critiques. I was uncomfortable in a sense of how I have never been kissed before and was not expecting it,” he added.

Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan did not send Glaze to the next round. Glaze says he should have picked another song and calmed himself down regardless of the kiss.

Hey guys. Since nobody is talking about it, just wanted to let you know that Katy Perry kissing a young man without his consent is assault. Fact: men can be sexually assaulted. Joking about it enforces rape culture. #TimesUp @katyperry — Caitlyn (@caityy_cat) March 15, 2018

Katy Perry quickly turned her head & tricked a 19 year old into his first kiss during American Idol.



I honestly don’t think it’s a big deal.



But imagine if it were a man that did this to a teenage girl? There would be public outrage & he’d probably be facing charges. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) March 15, 2018

Katy Perry sexually assaulted a guy on television and laughed it off like she was quirky and cute. Can we cancel her yet or are you guys still pretending her music is actually good? — 𝔎𝔥𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔢𝔰𝔦 (@veganelff) March 15, 2018

Everyone is so silent on Katy Perry kissing a boy without consent because they’re too busy hating on Taylor Swift for dancing ridiculously in a video, which was exactly the point of the video. — Sienna🌻 (@sienknox) March 15, 2018

So Katy Perry (age: 33) kissed a 19 year old American idol contestant without his consent, and he looked visibly uncomfortable??? That is not only HARASSMENT, but also absolutely DISGUSTING. Make this news, don’t let gender stereotypes blind you because this is important. — isabel +169 (@legendsalonga) March 16, 2018

