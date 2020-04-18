Mika Singh’s take on charity for publicity debate amid lockdown: Agar aap dikhawe ke liye kar rahe ho, phir bhi kar rahe ho na

music

The Covid-19 crisis has hit people hard, and at the same time, it has brought everyone together. People from different walks of life are helping each other, which Mika Singh feels is the biggest takeaway.

“Kitna kar rahe ho uska hisaab nahi rakhna, bus ek dusre ke liye karte jaana hai. The amount of money doesn’t matter. You can help some people with just Rs 100 or buy someone a packet of biscuits for Rs 5 if that’s your capacity,” says the singer, whose NGO has been providing ration to hundreds of people in Mumbai.

They’ve already done this activity five to six times with the help of Mumbai Police, towards whom he expresses gratitude by saying, “They’re out there day and night, helping those in need and also providing food to so many people.” His brother, singer Daler Mehndi is doing similar things in Delhi.

Touching upon the discussion that some people are doing charity for publicity by putting up videos/ posts on social media to show what they’re doing, he says, “Agar aap dikhawe ke liye kar rahe ho, phir bhi kar rahe ho na. Woh kaafi hai. Iss time pe sab sahi sochna chahiye. At least this would inspire some more people to do the same and ultimately it will help the needy. Let’s focus on positives please,” he adds.

The singer has also created a song co-starring actor Chahatt Khanna. All the earnings from the song, which releases soon, will go to charity.

“I’ve shot the song with my phone and recorded it at my home. Chahatt and I were discussing about doing something together, and then this happened. Then I thought about making a song that would entertain and also I can send the earnings to charity. Since Chahatt stays nearby, it went smoothly. We followed proper precautions while shooting,” he adds.

Singh shares that the lockdown has made him understand life better. “Humko kitna kuch chahiye hota hai life mein, par ab samajh mein aa raha hain ki itni cheezon ki shayad zaroorat hi nahi hai. My heart is also filled with gratitude that I’ve so many comforts in life. Then why should I complain about anything else,” he ends with a question to mull over.

