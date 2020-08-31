e-paper
MTV VMAs 2020 winners: Lady Gaga named Artist of the Year, The Weeknd wins Video of The Year

The MTV Video Music Awards aired on Sunday night. Lady Gaga, K-pop group BTS and Ariana Grande took home multiple awards.

music Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:16 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Lady Gaga won four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020.
Lady Gaga won four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020.(AP)
         

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held as a mostly virtual event on Sunday, with some performances in front of a limited audience at locations in New York City.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - “Rain On Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST K-POP

BTS “On”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

BEST R&B

The Weeknd - “Blinding Lights”

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

