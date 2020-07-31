VMA nominations: Jonas Brothers’ video with Priyanka Chopra gets a nod, quarantine categories introduced

music

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:12 IST

It’s raining nominations for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which will present new categories focused on live performances and music videos created at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaga and Grande both scored nine nominations each, including video of the year for their No. 1 dance hit. Rain on Me is also competing for song of the year, best collaboration, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects and best choreography.

Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, the second-most nominated acts with six, are also up for video of the year with “everything i wanted and Blinding Lights. Others nominated for the top prize include Taylor Swift’s The Man, Future and Drake’s Life Is Good and Eminem’s Godzilla, which features late rapper Juice WRLD.

The VMAs will air live on Aug. 30 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last month the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience. This year’s show introduces two new categories reflecting the current pandemic times: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.

Grande and Justin Bieber’s No. 1 hit Stuck with U will compete for best music video from home along with Drake’s Toosie Slide, John Legend’s Bigger Love, 5 Seconds of Summer’s Wildflower, blink-182’s Happy Days and twenty one pilots’ Level of Concern, which topped the Billboard rock songs chart for seven weeks and features the lyrics, Will you be my little quarantine?

Also read: Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says he could not have taken his own life, was not depressed

Jonas Brothers’ second video featuring all their wives, What A Man Gotta Do, was also nominated in Best Pop video category. The video features Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas with Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who have successfully promoted their new album during the pandemic with impressive live performances mostly put on in their tennis court and outside their new home, are nominated for best quarantine performance for Do It from MTV’s virtual prom Prom-athon. Other nominees include Gaga’s Smile from the TV special One World: Together At Home;Legend’s #togetherathome concert; DJ D-Nice’s Club MTV presents #DanceTogether; CNCO’s MTV Unplugged At Home; and Post Malone’s tribute to Nirvana.

Apart from the pandemic, protest songs reflecting the Black experience created in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others also earned VMA nominations. R&B star H.E.R.’s I Can’t Breathe, Anderson.Paak’s Lockdown and Lil Baby’s The Bigger Picture all scored nominations in the video for good category.

Swift, who released a surprise album last week, will also compete for video for good with her song about sexism, The Man. She scored five nominations overall, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Bieber earned four nominations apiece.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby — who both launched No. 1 pop hits this year — earned three nods each, including bids for artist of the year. Their competition includes Gaga, Bieber, The Weeknd and Post Malone.

BTS, Harry Styles, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Future, Karol G and Doja Cat — who topped the charts this year with her Dr. Luke-produced smash Say So — also earned three nods each. Starting Thursday through Aug. 23, fans can vote for VMA winners across 15 gender-neutral categories here.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Doja Cat – Say So

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

Post Malone – Circles

Roddy Ricch – The Box

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

BEST POP

BTS – On

Halsey – You Should Be Sad

Jonas Brothers – What a Man Gotta Do

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – Lover

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – Bop

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room

BEST ROCK

Blink-182 – Happy Days

Coldplay – Orphans

Evanescence – Wasted On You

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – Dear Future Self (Hands Up)

Green Day – Oh Yeah!

The Killers – Caution

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

All Time Low – Some Kind Of Disaster

Finneas – Let’s Fall in Love for the Night

Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine

Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – China

Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – Mamacita

J Balvin – Amarillo

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – Underdog

Chloe x Halle – Do It

H.E.R. ft. YG – Slide

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – Eleven

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – Oh My God

BTS – On

EXO – Obsession

Monsta X – Someone’s Someone

Tomorrow X Together – 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)

Red Velvet – Psycho

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. - I Can’t Breathe

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Taylor Swift – The Man

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – Wildflower

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U

Blink-182 – Happy Days

Drake – Toosie Slide

John Legend – Bigger Love

Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – Do It from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – Smile from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – Xanny – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – Say So – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – Adore You – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – The Man – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – Old Me – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – My Oh My – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – Physical – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – Adore You – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – Boyfriend – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – Lover – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – I Love Me – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – Physical – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – Adore You – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – On – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – Honey Boo – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – Bop – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – Physical – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – Motivation – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey – Graveyard – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – Can’t Believe the Way We Flow – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – Good As Hell – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Rosalía – A Palé – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

Follow @htshowbiz for more