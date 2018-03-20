Not up for rehashing old classics, Sachin-Jigar admit rejecting a few offers

There’s no denying that the trend of recreating old hit songs is going strong. Last year saw Laila Main Laila (Raees), Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 (Judwaa 2); Tamma Tamma Again (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) and Hawa Hawai 2.0 (Tumhari Sulu) making a comeback. This year, it’s Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Saanu Ek Pal and Nit Khair Mangaa (Raid) that are topping music charts. Ek Do Teen (Baaghi 2) is the latest rehashed song in Bollywood.

While many composers are all for remoulding classics, the popular duo of Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya (aka Sachin-Jigar) don’t wish to be a part of this “temporary trend”, as they prefer “originality” over anything else. “When a song becomes a hit in Bollywood, a few others [also] try and cash in on the trend. I don’t appreciate it. There were quite a few offers and we let go of them,” says Sachin, who adds that he won’t blame anyone. “Makers will only try and satisfy the audience, after all such songs are topping the charts.”

Meanwhile, Sachin and Jigar — who have composed for upcoming films Gold, Stree and Arjun Patiala — are working on their independent album. “Indie space allows artists [to] explore their creativity in its best form. Look at how the [international] scene is thriving. Singers [there] are known for their singles. We are also working on something [like that]. We want to perform these singles in live gigs... [and later], might combine them into an album,” says Jigar.

The duo, who is keen on composing music for the stage, is also in talks for a web series. “We would love to experiment with theatre. As far as web series is concerned, we are in talks with an online platform,” shares Sachin.

